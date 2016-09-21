Home

West Iron announces Homecoming Week schedule

IRON RIVER—West Iron County High School has announced its schedule for Homecoming Week festivities. The Wykons host Houghton at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Nelson Field.
    The theme is the “The Wizard of Oz.”
    The schedule for the rest of the week is as follows: (Monday was Multiplicity day.)
    Tuesday – Goodie vs. Hoodie
    Wednesday – 80s workout
    Thursday – Class color (freshman-white; sophomores-lime green; juniors-turquoise; seniors-black)
    Friday – Wykon Spirit day. Powder Puff games-freshmen vs. sophomores at 6 p.m. followed by juniors vs. seniors at 7 p.m. Cost is $3 for everyone, no passes allowed.
    Saturday – Parade at 10 a.m. Floats to be lined up at Bachman Park by 9:15 a.m. King and Queen will be crowned at halftime of the game. Homecoming dance will last from 8-10:30 p.m. Cost is $5.

