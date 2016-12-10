West Iron’s trying week ends with a needed win

IRON RIVER—It was a trying week at West Iron County High School after the death of a fellow student Oct. 2. For several of the Wykon football players who lost a former teammate, the pain was acute.

But as life has it, the WIC football players and coaches had a game on the schedule five days later and an important one at that. With three previous losses, the Wykons can ill afford any slipups if they hope to make the playoffs this season.

West Iron came out flying against Northland Pines, scoring touchdowns on its first three possessions and made them stand up in an 18-6 win over the Eagles in Eagle River on Oct. 7. With the victory, the Wykons improved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the West Pac Conference and still have their playoff destiny in their own hands.

“The big thing is with everything that happened this week, these kids came out and stayed focused,” WIC coach Mike Berutti said. “Starting off Monday, it was a shock to everybody. The kids handled it great, not just the football players, but all the kids in the school. Most of them have never experienced something like that. There were a lot of different emotions.

“They showed a lot of maturity, these 22 (football players). What they went through, no kid should have to go through. I told them after the game, ‘It’s time to be a kid again.’”

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.