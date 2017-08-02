Trojans win twice, then become No. 68

CRYSTAL FALLS—Can’t avoid it: Forest Park’s boys team became the latest entry in a list of 68 victims of North Central’s basketball juggernaut Feb. 3.

The Jets simply had too much for the Trojans—too much of everything. Few who watched coach Adam Mercier’s team in action would doubt the Jets will run the table again and lift their third straight Class D state championship trophy in another month.

The 64-40 loss to the Jets ended a very busy—and otherwise successful—week for the Trojans, who rallied to defeat Kingsford 62-55 on Jan. 30 and then stopped Stephenson 63-33 one night later.

FP’s week leaves the team with a 5-8 overall record, 2-6 in the Skyline Central.

“The kids are doing a good job,” FP coach Chris Nocerini said. “They’re working hard in practice.

“I don’t pay attention to our record or to what anybody else is doing. I’m just focusing on these 12 kids and keep improving. And they’re doing that. I’m excited to see how this thing turns out.”

First stop, Kingsford. “A nice team effort,” said the coach.

