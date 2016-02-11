Trojans roll past Eagles 60-22

CRYSTAL FALLS—Yes, it’s going to be Forest Park versus North Central again, with a regional championship on the line.

But when the schools meet at Powers on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., it will be on the gridiron, not the basketball floor.

While the Trojans will be keying on Jets’ superstar Jason Whitens, North Central will focus its attention on the Trojans’ one-man team, Daniel Nocerini. Last week, the two tied for offensive back of the year honors in the Western Eight Conference and for offensive player of the year in all-U.P. eight-man voting.

Dangerous Dan showed a different side of his game during the Trojans’ 60-22 win over Stephenson in a regional semifinal game here Oct. 28. Nocerini threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more. He also returned an intercepted pass for another score.

Seven TDs in all. He also ran in a pair of 2-point conversions and passed for a third.

So that’s 28 points (four TDs, two 2-pointers) he scored himself—and 48 points if you include FP’s points from his three TD passes and one 2-point pass.

His totals: 253 yards rushing, 124 yards passing. Defense? Eight tackles (four for a loss), three assists and three interceptions.

“Your leaders lead by example,” FP coach Dave Graff said later. “Your big players make the big plays.

