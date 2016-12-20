Trojans lick wounds after surviving rough week

CRYSTAL FALLS—Last week was one for Forest Park’s boys basketball to put behind it. As quickly as possible.

What else can you say about a week when you play two games and lose three?

Hours after learning they must forfeit their season-opening victory over Mid Peninsula, the Trojans fell to cross-county rival West Iron (separate story) on Dec. 12. The Trojans visited Rapid River Dec. 15 but fell behind 19-11 in the first quarter and eventually lost 64-51.

FP goes into the holiday break with a 1-3 record overall, 1-2 in the Skyline Central Conference.

Despie their first week success, Chris Nocerini’s young squad is still adjusting to the demands of varsity ball. Against Rapid River, Forest Park started three juniors and two sophomores.

The Rockets won the game by dominating the first and third quarters. They opened with a 19-11 lead after one. Ahead 32-25 at halftime, Rapid River outshot FP 20-12 in the third frame.

Fueling the Rockets’ quick starts were Logan Hartwick (18 points), Landis Darren (14) and freshman Tyler Sundling (13). Hartwick is the Rockets’ big threat, at 6-4. “He can play inside or out,” Nocerini said. “He’s a pretty complete ballplayer.”

Riley Hendrickson led the Trojans’ offense with 17 points—mostly by connecting on five 3-pointers. He made three of them in the second quarter—the Rockets paid closer attention to him after that.

The Trojans also got eight points from Max Nylund, seven from Jacob Frisanco and six from Dodge Isaacson.

“We’re learning what we can do well,” Nocerini said, “and we’re learning where we are struggling, where we have to make adjustments as a team.”

But if they are light on varsity experience, the team’s spirit is at varsity level.

