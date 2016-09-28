Trojans blitz ETC early in easy win

EWEN—There are all kind of ways to describe how thoroughly the Forest Park Trojans dismantled Ewen-Trout Creek in the teams’ Western Eight Conference game Sept. 23 here. But all anyone needs to know is that the Trojans scored four touchdowns in their first seven plays from scrimmage.

By the time the first quarter was complete, the Trojans held a 44-0 lead, and many of their starters were all but through for the evening. In the end, Forest Park trounced the Panthers 66-24 for its third straight win to stay a half game behind league-leading North Central.

Strange as it sounds, the 42-point margin of victory does not accurately describe how superior Forest Park was in the game. Against the FP starters, the Panthers (1-4, 1-4) simply couldn’t block the Trojans (4-1, 4-1) on offense and couldn’t contain them on defense.

“I liked how we executed when we were out there with that first group,” FP coach Dave Graff said. “I thought they did a real nice job. Everybody was firing on all cylinders tonight, and the second group had a lot of nice playing time, so it was good to see that.”

Forest Park scored its first touchdown three plays after receiving the opening kickoff. Daniel Nocerini burst free for a 34-yard touchdown run to put his team up 6-0. The standout senior, who has logged more than 35 carriers in two separate games this season, recorded just three carries in this game, good for 49 yards.

So a host of other FP ball carriers stepped forward in Nocerini’s absence. Junior fullback Peter Ropiak contributed two rushing touchdowns and another on a 36-yard interception return. Freshman Calvin Post led the Trojans with 102 yards on 16 carries and tallied two touchdowns of his own.

