Trojan JV boys back on winning trail

CRYSTAL FALLS—After a rough patch to end 2016, Forest Park’s junior varsity boys basketball team started 2017 on the right road with a 48-39 win over Watersmeet on Jan. 3.

The Trojans jumped away to a 17-7 first quarter lead and led 34-20 at halftime. Neither team had a lot of bench strength—only seven players were dressed for the Trojans, and Watersmeet just had six—five of them were eighth graders.

Tommy Peltoma scored eight in the first quarter and finished with 18 points. Bryce Smithson and Jacob Peterson both scored eight, and Sean Caron scored six.

That ended a three-game losing streak that ended 2016, including a 48-23 loss at West Iron on Dec. 12 (Peltoma 7, Smithson 5). The other games:

--Dec. 15, Rapid River 50, Trojans 33. The Rockets launched a 14-4 first quarter lead and were up 26-10 by halftime. Daniel Franz led FP with 11 points (all in the second half), Peltoma scored eight and Caron had six.

--Dec. 8, Big Bay de Noc 45, Trojans 35. Trailing by one at halftime, the Black Bears dominated the second half 26-15. Peltoma led the Trojans with 16 points, and Franz and Peterson both scored six.