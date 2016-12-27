Trojan boys teams win both jr. high ‘B’ titles

CRYSTAL FALLS—Forest Park added two more trophies last week when both its junior high boys basketball teams won the B bracket championships in the post-season tournament.

The eighth graders, coached by Kurt Anderson, started with a 38-11 win over Niagara in the semifinal round Dec. 19 and followed that by defeating North Dickinson 26-20 in the title game on Dec. 20.

Against Niagara, the eighth graders easily built up a 21-4 halftime lead, blanking the Badgers in the second quarter. They went on to dominate the second half 17-7.

Tommy Showers was high scorer for the Trojans with 10 points, Keall Emmers scored nine, Gavin Johnson scored seven and Kane Alexander chipped in with six. Mason Rintala scored four, and Gabe Scarlassara scored two.

