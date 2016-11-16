Trethewey Award goes to Santilli

CRYSTAL FALLS—Bill Santilli, a major influence on Forest Park High School sports and the Crystal Falls area for many years, has been named the recipient of the U.P. Sportswriters & Sportscasters Association’s James E. Trethewey Distinguished Service Award.

This award is given to those who have worked to benefit opportunities for U.P. student athletes. Trethewey was a founding member of the UPSSA, longtime editor of the Marquette Mining Journal and the first executive director of the U.P. Sports Hall of Fame.

Santilli, a former Forest Park High School football star and coach, was nominated by WIKB’s Troy Margoni. They have been neighbors for 30 years.

“I have seen first-hand the positive impact he has had on student athletes, not only in Iron County but surrounding ones as well,” Margoni said. “During Bill’s coaching career at Forest Park as the varsity football coach, if a player was hurt on his team or the other team, he was usually the first person out there to check on the athlete.”

