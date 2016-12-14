Showy debut for young Trojans

With Mid Peninsula’s Billy Carlson crowding him near the basket, the Trojans’ Jacob Frisanco passed beneath the basket to a teammate during Forest Park’s season opener Dec. 5.

CRYSTAL FALLS—Just like at a holiday pageant, spectators at the Eddie Chambers Gym on Dec. 5 saw an entirely familiar story performed by a totally new cast: Forest Park’s boys basketball team came out strong and dominated Mid Peninsula all night on its way to a 66-48 victory in the season opener.

The Trojans’ record went to 2-0 on Dec. 8 when they defeated Big Bay de Noc 45-31 in the Black Bears’ den.

“They’re a good bunch of young men,” FP coach Chris Nocerini said after the Mid Pen game. “They’ve worked hard these past three weeks, and it paid off tonight.”

FP’s starting lineup Dec. 5 also started last year—but on the junior varsity team. This time they’re the main event, and they showed their stuff to the fans all night. By the time it ended, the Trojan faithful saw how deadly Jacob Frisanco’s close-in shot can be, how nice a playmaker Riley Hendrickson already is and how skilled a rebounder Jonah Logan is.

Two Trojans scored in double figures, and five added eight or more points. FP took advantage of a Mid Pen team that lacked both its 6-4 players and only could dress six.

The team got very good news earlier in the day: senior forward Daniel Nocerini has been cleared to start practicing. The impending return of last year’s unanimous all-conference pick was icing on the cake.

But he won’t play for a while, and he won’t have to. The former JV kids, who went 17-3 last season for coach Jason Price, had it covered. Frisanco started the new season with two free throws, then hit a turn-around shot. Connor Bortolini hit a 3-pointer from the left. That made it 7-0; time for a Mid Pen time-out.

By the time the first quarter ended, Logan and Hendrickson had knocked in threes, and the Trojans led 17-9. The Wolverines got within four early in the second quarter, but FP answered with a 12-4 run and led 33-19 at halftime. Frisanco had eight points in that run, mostly converting teammates’ passes.



