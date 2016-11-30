Pickleball gospel spreads far, near

IRON RIVER—Pickleball’s birth in the Iron River area took place on April 15, 2014, when Dennis Margoni and Bob Williams conducted a clinic at the Windsor Center, on behalf of the Recreation Association of Iron County.

Fifteen people attended that clinic 2½ years ago, but Margoni said in a recent news release that neither he nor Williams ever dreamed how the sport would grow and affect the lives of its participants.

“Over 60 players play at various times during the week,” Margoni wrote. “In addition to the original three courts taped on the gym floor at the Windsor Center, three outdoor courts are painted over the basketball court at Nelson Field.”

Players have come from Eagle River, Niagara, Norway and Iron Mountain, joining county residents and vacationers from lower Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii and Louisiana.

