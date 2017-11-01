NP star rings up 48 over WIC girls

By Jerry DeRoche

IRON RIVER—On a night when the West Iron County girls basketball team got its offense untracked some, a star player from the opposition made sure it wasn’t enough.

Northland Pines senior forward Lexi Smith exploded for 48 points to lead her team to a 69-55 victory over the Wykons in a nonconference game Jan. 3 at Charles Greenlund Gymnasium. Smith, a Northern Michigan University recruit, ran off 17 of her team’s first 19 points, had 26 by halftime and kept West Iron at bay with 11 more field goals in the second half.

For the game, Smith connected on 20 of 27 (74 percent) from the field and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to send West Iron to its sixth straight defeat.

“I mean, she’s a special player,” West Iron coach Mike Dallavalle said. “She is physically strong, and it was noticeable. There were a lot of shots that I thought we contested really well, and she just knocked them down.

“It was fun to watch her, it just wasn’t fun to give up 48.”

Smith got going immediately, hitting two short jumpers and

