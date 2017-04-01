Nocerini fits in and stands out for Forest Park

Daniel Nocerini jumped through a gap in the Stephenson line during playoff action at Dick Mettlach Field last Oct. 28. Nocerini ran for three TDs and passed for three more in FP’s 60-22 win over Eagles.

CRYSTAL FALLS—There’s a dichotomy at the heart of the tale of Daniel Nocerini as a Forest Park Trojan.

By his various coaches’ accounts, Nocerini has always fit in wonderfully with the group and has accepted any role assigned to him. Despite being a skilled athlete, he never balked at being a lineman as a freshman on the varsity football team or a rebounder/defensive specialist in his early years on the varsity basketball team.

But Nocerini was never really going to just blend in. He was always too big and too talented to ever be just another high school athlete.

“He was physically mature as a freshman,” said FP varsity football coach Dave Graff. “Often, young players’ skills are not where they need to be (at that point), but he was the rare exception.”

Nocerini has certainly lived up to all that early promise. Heading into his final prep campaign, the 6-foot-2 Crystal Falls native has garnered accolades from near and far. He finished his football career this fall as a three-time all Upper Peninsula performer and was also was named to the eight-man football all-state team this year. Entering his final basketball season, Nocerini has already made two all U.P. and two all-state teams.

It all started early for Nocerini, whose father, Chris, is the varsity basketball coach.

“He was like an annoying golden retriever,” Chris said. “He was always outside with a ball in the yard, throwing it around. My brother-in-law (assistant football coach) Gene Giuliani would always be firing footballs at him and roughing him up. If it wasn’t a football, it was a basketball. And he loved Little League baseball. He just loved doing that stuff.”

But all that time with the ball in his hands would have to wait, at least on the gridiron. Because of his size, Nocerini was a “striper” when he began youth football in fifth grade, a designation for a player who exceeds certain weight limitations at that level. Therefore, he was not allowed to carry the ball.

“I couldn’t touch the ball, so I was a lineman my whole middle school career,” Daniel said. “I think it definitely helped me. By the time I was a freshman,

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.