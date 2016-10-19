Nocerini’s big night: 7 TDs, 328 yards

There he goes again! Forest Park senior Daniel Nocerini broke past the Ontonagon defense for one of his seven touchdowns during the Trojans’ 64-6 victory on Oct. 14. He finished with 328 yards rushing.

CRYSTAL FALLS—Good news for Forest Park football fans and their coaches: That big plate of cupcakes is finally empty.

After “playing” four consecutive uncompetitive opponents, the Trojans (now 7-1, both in the Western Eight Conference and overall) will be taking on some real football teams from here on out.

The last cupcake night was Oct. 14, when the fans at Dick Mettlach Field watched the Trojans pulverize Ontonagon 64-6 in a game that barely resembled football at times.

It was yet another monster night from Daniel Nocerini, who carried the ball eight times and scored seven touchdowns. He ran for 328 yards. That’s 41 yards per carry! The Gladiators barely laid a hand on him all night.

Yes, yes, we know. Ontonagon is a proud rival that has fallen on hard times. No knock on the Gladiators’ heart and grit. They bravely faced the powerful Trojans with only 13 players suited up. Those 13 played hard to the final horn.

Forest Park’s 64-6 win follows victories of 54-20, 66-24, 60-12 and 64-12—and nearly all the points FP yielded were with reserves on the field. How can a team keep its edge when it’s facing weak opponents?

They need incentive, and the Trojans had plenty of it for the final home game of the regular season. Sadly, it was provided by Roger Stoor, Daniel Nocerini’s grandfather and a close friend of the FPHS athletic program through the years. Stoor is battling hard against Parkinson’s Disease.

