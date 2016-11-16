New IR soccer season will start in late May

IRON RIVER—There will be a big change in Iron River youth soccer for the 2017 season.

The Iron River Soccer Association for Youth (SAY) has announced that its new season will start on May 22 and continue through June 19. Until now, the league ran from mid-July to late August.

With the earlier schedule, coaches will be encouraged to begin practices during the first week of May. Teams will be formed during the week of April 3.

Another change being discussed is forming smaller teams at the U-6, U-8 and U-10 divisions to give kids more touches on the ball. Along with this change, the playing field will be much smaller to better accommodate the number of players on the field.

With the earlier start to the season, registration will officially begin the first of the year through March 10.

“We are excited about this early start, freeing up the summer for family vacations and camps,” said James Swanson, league president. Plans are also under way to offer the third annual British Soccer Camp.

Volunteers from the league will be selling brooms at the Windsor Center’s Christmas in Lights craft show on Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Players will be able to register for the spring season at this time.