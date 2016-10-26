Lady Trojans, Wykons test each other on Pink-Out Night

West Iron’s Victoria Maloney wound up to fire a shot at the Forest Park end, with teammates Katilee Rhino (9) and Lexi Lutes (7) nearby.

CRYSTAL FALLS—With the postseason just two weeks away, Iron County’s varsity volleyball teams collided in a hard-hitting, competitive match for Pink-Out Night at the Eddie Chambers Gym on Oct. 18.

Despite struggling mightily at times, Forest Park earned a 3-1 win over West Iron County on scores of 22-25, 25-21, 25-21 and 25-8.

Two nights later, Forest Park had to dig deep again at North Dickinson, finally winning a long battle 3-2. FP enters this week with a 10-1 record in the Skyline Central Conference, 21-5-4 overall.

TheWykons-Trojans match was all about two teams testing each other with the best they could bring—and then throwing it back. Points lasted a long time, as girls scrambled to keep the ball in play, tried to anticipate what the other team would do and then had to scramble again.

It started slowly in the first set. WIC’s Riley Stine put West Iron ahead 7-4 with a two-point stand, and then Katilee Rhino really got West Iron on track with an eight-point haul, giving the Wykons an 18-8 lead. FP fought back to within two (24-22, on two by Taylor Honkala, three by Abby Nylund and four from Hannah Cross) before Victoria Maloney’s kill gave the Wykons their winning point.

“The beginning was a disaster,” FP coach Kim Bjork said later. “Sometimes emotions get the better of you. They put a little extra pressure on themselves because they want to win” on Senior Night.

“We haven’t been a team that settles in right away,” she explained. “It takes that whole first set to get any kind of rhythm going. That’s one thing we need to work on—we need to stop getting down by 10 and trying to work our way back.”

The first set loss awakened the Lady Trojans. In the second set, Hanna Logan and Nola McDowell both had four-point spells, and Logan later added three more, putting FP up 20-14. West Iron cut the gap to 23-21 (two by Lexi Lutes, three by Rachael Tefft), but Cross’ kill wrapped up the win.inst either Watersmeet, Ewen-Trout Creek or the host Cardinals.

