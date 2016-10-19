Lady Trojans tune up for postseason

CRYSTAL FALLS—One week closer to the postseason, Forest Park’s volleyball team took on two teams from Delta County last week and defeated them both.

The Lady Trojans won 3-1 at Mid Peninsula on Oct. 11 and then swept Rapid River 3-0 on Oct. 13 before the home fans. With the two victories, the Trojans’ record now stands at 9-1 in the Skyline Central Conference and 19-5-4 overall.

Mid Peninsula played hard and well before the Lady Trojans earned a 3-1 win on the road Oct. 11. The scores were 25-23, 25-23, 25-27, 25-13.

Except for the final set, the Wolverines gave Forest Park a hard-fought, competitive match. “They did a great job playing out our attacks,” said coach Kim Bjork.

“We knew they were going to be good at keeping the ball in play. We just had too many unforced errors that kept the match close.”

While some things did not go FP’s way, she noted, “We know we need to do a better job working through adversity.”

No stats were available.

Back home against Rapid River, the Lady Trojans won 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-12). But they struggled early.

