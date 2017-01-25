Lady Trojans stop Nordics, Jets, boost record to 8-2

CRYSTAL FALLS—After playing just once in the last month, Forest Park’s girls basketball team was more than ready last week, defeating North Dickinson 61-27 on Jan. 17 and then dominating a long-awaited rematch at North Central, winning 44-30 on Jan. 20.

The two wins boost FP’s record to 8-2 overall, 6-1 in the Skyline Central Conference. The Lady Trojans were also poised to claim first place in this week’s U.P. Class D girls poll—they were tied for first with Baraga last week, and the Vikings lost to Painesdale Jeffers on Jan. 20.

After a snowstorm postponed their only game the week before, the Lady Trojans were feeling their oats when they took the floor against North Dickinson. They dominated from the opening tip, which Abby Nylund converted into a basket within seconds.

After a free throw, Nylund hit a 3-pointer at the top (assist: Hanna Logan). Then, Nylund scored on another three near the top. Next, Nylund passed to Taylor Honkala for a fast-break hoop. After a missed shot, Hannah Cross put in the rebound.

Five minutes in, FP led 13-2. The scoring pace slowed after that, but Nylund finished with 10 points in the quarter, boosting FP in a 15-2 quarter.

“We had good pressure with our press,” coach Jackie Giuliani said. “It took their rhythm out of their game, and they weren’t able to get the shots they wanted.”

The Nordics fought hard to get some offense going after the Lady Trojans switched to a zone in the second quarter, but threes from Becky Showers and Logan and a pair of buckets from Maddie Scarlassara kept FP in charge 32-15 at halftime.

