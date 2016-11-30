Lady Trojans start new year with three at home

CRYSTAL FALLS—Raise the curtain! It’s time for Forest Park’s girls basketball season to start.

The Lady Trojans will take the floor for the first time Nov. 29 when they take on North Central at the Eddie Chambers Gym on Parents Night.

Two more home games follow: A tough Bark River-Harris squad visits on Dec. 2, followed by Carney-Nadeau on Dec. 6.

That’s a lot of home cooking to start the season, but the Lady Trojans will more than make up for it in February, when five of their final six regular season games are away from home.

Last year, coach Jackie Giuliani’s team went 16-4 overall during the regular season, including 11-2 in the Skyline Central Conference. Forest Park won its district title and advanced to the regional championship game, where Stephenson ended their season. Including the tournament, the team was 20-5.

Two members of that team were voted to both the SCC first team and its all-defensive team: guards Maria Stankewicz and Abby Nylund. Stankewicz has graduated, but Nylund is back for her senior year.

Both girls were expert as pressuring the ball and forcing turnovers, and Nylund is being counted on to keep the pressure on this season.

“Abby knows what’s expected of her, and she sets the tone the minute she steps on the floor,” Giuliani said of Nylund, a four-year starter.

