Lady Trojans split two in final week

CRYSTAL FALLS—After a final pair of tune-ups on the road, Forest Park’s volleyball team heads into the post-season tournament this week—after a little bit of a wait.

That’s because the Class D District 127 tournament at Wakefield-Marenisco High School is starting late. All but two of the five teams won’t play their first match until Thursday, Nov. 3.

Forest Park is in the first semifinal, set for 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 against Bessemer. The other semi will have Watersmeet facing the winner of the Nov. 1 Ewen-Trout Creek vs. Wakefield-Marenisco match.

The title match is Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. The District 127 winner advances to next week’s Class D regional tournament at Westwood High School, which starts Nov. 8.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.