Lady Trojans rally, hobble Broncos

Senior guard Abby Nylund hustled past a North Central defender during Forest Park’s season opener against the Jets Nov. 29.

CRYSTAL FALLS—Forest Park’s girls never really found their game in a season-opening 45-41 loss to North Central on Nov. 29. But that search ended with a bang, as the Lady Trojans went on a 15-0 run in third quarter of their game with Bark River-Harris Dec. 3 on their way to a 54-41 win.

The team ends the week at 1-1, both overall and in the Skyline Central Conference.

But while coach Jackie Giuliani’s players looked increasingly confident against the Broncos, they were hesitant and unsure during the season opener.

The Lady Trojans struggled with their shooting (29 percent from the floor), with the Jets’ aggressive defense and with fouls. The refs were busy, calling 43 total fouls and administering 45 free throws.

Boosted by a pair of layups by Taylor Honkala and a three by Hannah Cross, the Trojans led 16-9 after one. The Jets caught up early in the second when Mady Wells, who hit a three in the first quarter, hit two more from an open spot in the corner.

FP still led 26-23 at halftime, but the third quarter was a nightmare. Outside of Cross’ free throw early in the quarter, the Lady Trojans got blanked and the Jets zoomed away.

Their 11-1 breakaway was fueled by Wells, who hit back to back hoops and later another trey. Meanwhile, Sierra Debelek kept driving the right side, drawing fouls and making free throws—8 of 16 for the night by herself. Both NC girls finished with 16 points.

Meanwhile, three different FP starters were whistled for their fourth fouls in the third frame.

Down 34-27 after three, the Lady Trojans rallied early on the fourth on baskets by Becky Kolenda and Abby Nylund and a three by Cross (her third). That tied it at 34, but the Jets made certain with a late 8-2 run.

“They hit their shots, and we didn’t,” Giuliani said, noting the Jets’ 41 percent shooting and her team’s

