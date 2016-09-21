Lady Trojans dig deep to earn tourney title

All’s well that ends well, and Forest Park’s volleyball team was happy as it posed with the Forest Park Invitational trophy at the close of the tournament Sept. 17.

CRYSTAL FALLS—Her team got Forest Park volleyball coach Kim Bjork all emotional last Saturday. But they were happy tears.

Normally as calm as anyone, Bjork’s eyes sprang a leak as she talked with her team just after the Lady Trojans rallied late to win the championship of the Forest Park Invitational Sept. 17.

“This really means a lot,” she told them after the award ceremony.

After squeaking into the semifinals thanks to a tiebreaker, FP defeated Lake Linden-Hubbell (winner of the other pool) 2-0 in the semifinals and then stopped Florence 2-0 in the finals.

It’s not the win—the Lady Trojans have won this event many times before. It’s how they did it. FP’s struggles early this season continued at the invitational, but things changed as the long day went on.

“It was nice for us to kind of evolve, play as a team and step up the intensity when we needed to,” Bjork said.

