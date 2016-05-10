Lady Trojans come through in clutch to beat Wykons

IRON RIVER—It’s often called “winnin’ time.” It’s the point of any tight athletic contest when confidence and belief propel one team or individual to victory.

In the cross-county volleyball match between Forest Park and West Iron County Sept. 27 at Charles Greenlund Gymnasium, it was the Lady Trojans who executed better during that crucial juncture and walked away with a 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 victory over the Wykons.

The teams were either tied or within two points of each other down the stretch of all four sets. But Forest Park outplayed West Iron when it mattered most in the final three sets of the match.

“That’s one thing we’ve kind of been this year, we get down and manage to get back in,” FP coach Kim Bjork said. “If things aren’t going our way, we don’t crack so much. We might bend a little bit, but we really don’t break. We find a way to get back in.”

“Confidence,” said WIC coach Brenda Grubbs, explaining the difference in the match. “It’s not ability. We’re able to do good things as well. It’s just being confident.”

The Wykons grabbed the upper hand in the first set by scoring the last three points after overcoming an early 6-2 deficit. Junior middle hitter Rachael Tefft put down a kill before senior setter Katilee Rhino fired an ace to spark the final rally and give the Wykons a one-set lead.

Tefft and Victoria Maloney had two kills each, while Breanna Kemppainen and Lexi Lutes added one each for West Iron in the opening set.

“We have shown a lot of improvement since the first time we played Forest Park,” Rhino said. “I’m very proud of everyone on my team.”

