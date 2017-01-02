Knights slay Wykons’ upset hopes in 2nd half

IRON RIVER—Lately, Norway has been riding high as the lone undefeated Class ABC boys hoops team in the U.P. and a unanimous No. 1 in the sports poll. When the Knights visited West Iron on Jan. 27, they wore the target, and the Wykons took aim.

For one half, it looked like West Iron could deal Norway its first loss. But the story changed completely once the second half began—the Knights seized complete control, outscoring WIC 34-16 en route to a 55-43 win.

“We were right there. We had them on the ropes,” moaned WIC coach Dan Schive after the game. “We’ve just got to take care of the ball in the second half.”

They didn’t. The Knights intensified their defensive pressure and forced 16 Wykon turnovers. “We can’t turn the ball over that much.”

After that loss and a 46-31 win over Hancock on Jan. 23, the Wykons start this week with an 8-4 record overall, 4-1 in the West Pac Conference.

Undaunted by the Knights’ gaudy record, the Wykons came at them hard in the first half. Caden Pellizzer scored seven in the first quarter, and Neil Tomasoski added five—both made 3-pointers—to boost West Iron to a 14-8 lead after one.

A trey by Jayce Brockhagen, a pair of hoops from Steven Nelson and AJ Weisnicht’s three-point play built up a 24-15 Wykon lead late in the second quarter. After a Norway free throw, Brockhagen buried another three to put the Wykons up by 11.

But seconds later, Norway’s Connor Ortman hit a three of his own, and Wykon fans saw plenty of him after that. Just before the half, Ortman stole the ball and scored on a fast break, and WIC’s 11-point lead was down to six, 27-21.

