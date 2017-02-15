Kings snatch 1st from Wykons

IRON RIVER—There is a new team reigning in the West Pac Conference boys standings, and it’s not West Iron.

Calumet took first place away from West Iron on Feb. 10 with a 48-32 win on the Wykons’ home floor. The Copper Kings used potent outside shooting and timely turnovers to frustrate West Iron.

“We’re not beating anybody with 32 points,” said coach Dan Schive after the game. “We’re just not.” For the game, West Iron made just nine baskets to Calumet’s 19, including eight 3-pointers.

It was the Wykons’ only game last week—a nonconference game at Kingsford Feb. 7 was called off due to snow and may not be rescheduled; no final decision yet. West Iron is now 9-6 overall and 4-2 in the West Pac, a half game behind Calumet (4-1).

The Copper Kings showed their big cards early: Wyatt Loukus smacked in a three from the left corner on their first possession. A little later, Matt Ojala took aim from the top and hit. Calumet, 6-0.

The Wykons caught up on Caden Pellizzer’s three-point play, A.J. Weisnicht’s free throw and Steven Nelson’s close-in shot off Pellizzer’s feed. But Cooper Twardzik put Calumet back in front 9-6 with a three-point play of his own.

Early in the second quarter, after Nelson’s free throws got WIC within one, 9-8, Calumet took charge. Travis Ojala led off with a steal and layup. A stolen pass set up Matt Ojala for a bucket. Calumet, 13-9, and Schive wanted time.

But it didn’t help. Loukus made a layup off a stolen pass. Matt Ojala from the baseline. Loukus for three from the right, Weisnicht ended the visitors’ 11-0 run with a basket, but Matt Ojala buried a three at the top.

