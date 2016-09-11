Jets end Trojans’ year after 60-50 slugfest

POWERS—Through the years, Forest Park football fans have been blessed with many outstanding teams, and the 2016 squad deserves a place on that proud list.

This year’s Trojans wrote the final chapter of their saga here Nov. 4 when they gave defending state eight-man champ North Central the fight of their lives in a regional championship game.

It ended with the both teams physically and mentally spent … and with the Jets celebrating a 60-50 win, their 24th consecutive victory over the last two years.

In all, the teams combined over 1,000 yards of offense.

North Central now advances to face Pickford in a state semifinal game this weekend while Forest Park ends its year with a 9-2 overall record. Both losses were to the Jets.

“That was good football last night,” FP coach Dave Graff said later. “It truly was.” When he and Jets coach Kevin Bellefeuil met after the game, “We were congratulating each other on a good season and how the game could have gone either way.

“It was a very nice conversation, and I wish him well down the stretch. He has quite the run of athletes there, doesn’t he?”

The Trojans fell behind early but battled back in the intensely fought game, getting to within two points in the second half. But they never could catch up.

Down 46-30 at halftime, the Trojans took the second half kickoff and soon faced 4th and 7 near midfield. A long pass went off a receiver’s hands. “If he catches that,” said Graff, “it’s six points.”

Jets QB Jason Whitens passed 33 yards to Bobby Kleiman at the Forest Park 20. But on the next play, Daniel Nocerini intercepted Whitens and ran the ball back to the Jets 37.

No mistakes now. Connor Bortolini’s 16-yard run to the Jets 14 led to Nocerini’s 1-yard TD run on fourth down. For the 2-pointer, Tommy Peltoma passed to Roy Hagglund in the end zone, cutting NC’s lead to 46-38.

FP’s defense then forced a rare three-and-out on North Central. The Jets’ punt backed the Trojans to their own 13, but no matter. Nocerini ran for a first down, and then, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Bortolini popped through the left side of the line and broke into the clear for a 75-yard touchdown run.

That cut the Jets’ lead to two, 46-44. Could the Trojans pull even with the 2-pointer? No! North Central’s line closed Nocerini’s path, preserving the slim lead.

