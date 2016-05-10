FP traps Wolves 60-12

CRYSTAL FALLS—The focus was on style versus substance at Dick Mettlach Field on Sept. 30—and that’s the way it’s going to stay over the next two weeks.

Forest Park’s football team is in the midst of a series of mismatches, and the Trojans are doing the best they can to stay focused. Carney-Nadeau was their focus this time—the Trojans scored 40 points in the first quarter on their way to a 60-12 win.

Coach Dave Graff said he was very satisfied with his team’s play.

“As a unit, we executed very well. The guys took care of business every series.”

FP is now 5-1, both overall and in the Western Eight Conference. The win over Carney followed the 66-24 win at Ewen-Trout Creek. Coming up next are two more struggling opponents, Baraga and Ontonagon.

Carney is playing varsity football for the first time in over 40 years, and the Wolves players are still learning the skills the game demands. It’s not something you pick up right away. So how does an established team avoid playing down to its opponent?

“In practice this week,” Graff said, “we talked about the importance of pushing yourselves to your ability—not the opponent’s ability. I think they responded well.”

Forest Park went to work early. The first TD came on Tommy Peltoma’s 39-yard pass to Parker Sundell, 58 seconds into the game. Daniel Nocerini for two; Trojans, 8-0.

Though outmanned and outgunned, Carney gets full marks for bravery and boldness. On its first possession, the Wolves went for it on 4th and 28 at its own 18—QB Brett LaFord only gained 10, and FP took over at the Wolves 28. Nocerini ran for 25, then a 3-yard TD. Nocerini on the convert, 16-0.

Three more scores came before the first quarter ended: on Connor Bortolini’s 22-yard run; Nocerini’s 12-yard keeper; and Nocerini’s 42-yard pass to Sundell. Nocerini added the two-pointer each time: Trojans, 40-0.

A blocked punt set up FP’s first score of the second quarter: Nathan Johnson scored from 34 yards out on the first play. Later, FP took over on downs at the Carney 42 and scored in 10 plays, with Johnson scoring on an 11-yard run. Carney stopped both converts but still was on the short end of a 52-0 score at halftime.

