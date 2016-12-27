FP girls win one more on the road

CRYSTAL FALLS—Maybe they started practice later than anyone else, but going into its holiday break the Forest Park girls basketball team is looking really strong.

Ten of the team’s 11 girls contributed to the point total Dec. 19, powering the Lady Trojans to a 71-33 win at Superior Central. It was the last stop in a string of five consecutive away games. Forest Park won four of them.

The team enters the break with a 5-2 record overall, 4-1 in the Skyline Central Conference.

The story of the game is a familiar one by now: The Lady Trojans used tough defense to force turnovers that led to points for much of the game.

The Cougars couldn’t cope with it, and FP led 17-4 after the first quarter, with Becky Showers scoring four of FP’s first six points. On defense, the Cougars didn’t score until midway through the quarter.

Becky Kolenda led the Trojans with 12 points for the game and kept the offense going in the second quarter with seven points. The visitors led 36-17 at halftime.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.