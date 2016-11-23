Drake selected by Bay College

ESCANABA—Former West Iron County boys basketball coach Rae Drake Jr. has been selected to be the first women’s basketball coach at Bay College, the school announced last week.

Matt Johnson, director of athletics, announced the hiring of Drake and of Jim Murtha as head cross country coach last week. They are the first coaches hired for Bay College’s new athletic program.

Drake spent the last four years (2012-2016) working with the women’s basketball program at Northern Michigan University, including the past two as an assistant coach.

