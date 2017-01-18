Down 11, Wykons rally past Calumet

IRON RIVER—Was that a moment of truth West Iron’s boys faced at halftime during a rough night in snowy Calumet Jan. 12?

If so, it could mean big things in the future for coach Dan Schive’s team, which fell behind 17-6 in the first half but rallied to pull out a 42-38 win over the Copper Kings in a battle for the top spot in the West Pac Conference.

“I’m kind of hoping that the Calumet game will give us a little bit of a big step forward,” he said. “In the past, we might have crumbled in that one. But I don’t think that’s the personality of this team.”

Three nights earlier, on Jan. 9, the Wykons fell behind early at undefeated Norway and lost 48-33. West Iron enters this week 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the West Pac Conference.

Those who braved the snowy roads following a winter blast to see a clash of the top teams in the West Pac (Calumet entered with just one league loss) must have felt chagrined when the Wykons came out flat in the first half.

Threes by Matt Ojala and Wyatt Loukus boosted Calumet to a 10-4 lead after the first quarter. A pair of Caden Pellizzer free throws was the Wykons’ total offensive output in the second quarter, as the Copper Kings stretched their advantage to 17-6 at halftime.

Making things worse, AJ Weisnicht injured an ankle in the game’s opening moments. He only saw brief action after that.

Schive said Calumet played its typical game at home: physical and slow. “They did to us exactly what they wanted to,” he said, “which was bang us around and get us a little frustrated.”

The Wykons took good shots, he added, but the rims weren’t on their side.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.