Calumet sweeps WIC girls

IRON RIVER—Any volleyball fan had a pretty good idea what West Iron County was up against when the Wykons took the floor against Calumet on Oct. 6.

The Copper Kings are among the elite of the West Pac Conference, and they have been outstanding in the post-season, too—Calumet has won the last four Class C regional championships.

Though the Wykons played as well as they could and though Calumet uncharacteristically struggled early in the second set, the result was a predictable 3-0 Copper Kings’ win on scores of 25-11, 25-16, 25-11.

Earlier last week, on Oct. 4, West Iron visited Chassell

and won a tight, tense match over the Panthers 3-0. Those scores were 25-21, 25-22, 25-19.

Katilee Rhino had a five-point service run in the third set, and Lexi Lutes and Riley Stine also served well to help West Iron to the win. No other stats were available.

The key to Calumet’s success is no mystery: Any volleyball team that has some tall, athletic seniors is going to be a step above everyone else. The big girl for the Copper Kings is senior Hailey Wickstrom, who seemed to have a hand in most Calumet attacks—literally.

Wickstrom, clearly the tallest girl on the floor, is also a smart player. She places the ball well, especially in gaps and far corners left undefended. When that doesn’t work, power often does.

“She makes it look effortless,” WIC Coach Brenda Grubbs said. “So we do the best we can.”

