8-1 Trojans stop Cedarville 76-32

CRYSTAL FALLS—A mini Trojan war broke out on the gridiron at Engadine High School Oct. 20, but there never was much doubt about the outcome.

Forest Park’s Trojans dominated the Cedarville Trojans in a 76-32 victory that wraps up an 8-1 record in FP’s first year of eight-man football.

The nonconference win gives the Red and Black the second seed in its playoff region. Only 16 teams statewide get into the eight-man playoffs, and Forest Park will be in a region with No. 1 seed North Central, No. 3 Stephenson and No. 4 Rapid River.

Forest Park fans get one more chance to cheer on the Trojans at Dick Mettlach Field Oct. 28 when they take on Stephenson, while Rapid River visits North Central. The two winners meet to decide the regional title Nov. 4 or 5.

After a series of easy wins over undermanned opponents, FP’s starters had to work hard against a tough opponent.

“We have to get ready for the playoffs,” coach Dave Graff said. “This was against better competition, and it was nice to have them on the field that whole time. We gave up some points, but we made some big plays, too. A good confidence-builder going into the playoffs.”

Penalties gave Cedarville extra chances on its first possession. After Forest Park finally got the ball on downs near midfield, it scored in five plays on Daniel Nocerini’s 4-yard run, which followed his carries of 16 and 19 yards. The big senior also ran in the 2-pointer; Forest Park, 8-0.

FP’s defense again stopped C’ville on downs, taking over at the Green Trojans’ 41. Nocerini runs of 11 and 13 yards led to his 5-yard TD run. Connor Bortolini added the conversion; Forest Park, 16-0.

Next, Nocerini’s interception at the FP 36 set up a 64-yard scoring drive featuring two long completions from QB Tommy Peltoma to Parker Sundell—the second was good for 26 yards and six points. Bortolini for two; FP, 24-0.

Cedarville got its first points on a 64-yard keeper by Chase Massey. The convert failed: FP, 24-6. FP quickly struck back. The kickoff went to Peter Ropiak, who ran it back 80 yards for a TD. Nocerini for two: 32-6.

Forest Park’s next scoring drive covered 59 yards. Peltoma’s 25-yard pass to Sundell put the ball at the 1, and Ropiak

