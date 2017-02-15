2nd qtr struggles hurt WIC at L’Anse

IRON RIVER—Three nights before their defensive battle against Forest Park (separate story), the points flowed freely for West Iron County’s girls at L’Anse—for three quarters.

But the Purple Hornets stung the Wykons 20-7 in the second quarter to lead 31-22 at halftime on their way to a 72-61 victory Feb. 6. The Wykons enter this week with a 4-11 record, 1-4 in the West Pac Conference. Early on, West Iron was clicking on offense. Eden Golliher scored six points and Colbi Laturi nailed a three, as the Wykons built a 15-11 lead in the first quarter.

“We were moving the ball well against the zone and getting good open looks at the basket,” coach Mike Dallavalle reported. “We were patient—not rushing and taking the first shot we thought might be good. We made the defense rotate and shift.”

Three-pointers kept the Purple Hornets close—Bailey Froberg hit two of their three triples in the first. In the second quarter, the Hornets’ Addison Mattson attacked inside, scoring seven points. Taylor Brown hit a three and, with seconds till halftime, lined up another one.

“There was like a second and a half left,” Dallavalle recalled. “She was pretty deep--four or five feet behind the line. I heard Riley’s finger scrape the ball … and it went in.” That boosted L’Anse’s six-point lead to nine, 31-22,

at halftime. “That one kind of hurt.”

Meanwhile, what happened to the Wykons’ offense in the second quarter? Dallavalle said the girls got too impatient.