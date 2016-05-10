UPSA to hold meeting Oct. 15

IRON MOUNTAIN— The Upper Peninsula Sportsmen’s Alliance (UPSA) will hold its quarterly meeting at the Sagola Township Sportsmen’s Club in Channing on Oct. 15. Meeting will start at 9 a.m. (CDT).

Members will be kept up to date on UPSA status in the state. CWD will be one of the topics to be discussed, along with reports from appointed committees.

Members from the DNR and NRC are invited guests.

For more information, contact Tony Demboski, UPSA president at 906-779-1405.