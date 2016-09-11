Tufts-Rondon hunter’s pasty luncheon planned

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Crystal Falls Tufts-Rondon VFW Post 2891 will hold a “Hunter’s Pasty Luncheon” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, in the upstairs of the VFW hall.

The sit-down luncheon is dine-in or carry-out. It will consist of a regular (Nylund’s) pasty, cold slaw, coffee and dessert for a $5 donation. In addition, the group will sell frozen (unbaked) pasties for $3.

“So bring along a hot-cool-type bag for your take-to-camp purchases,” said Patt Kosiba.

The public, as well as hunters visiting the area, are invited to attend this fundraising event.

Proceeds will be used for Honor Flights, Treats for Troops, children’s Christmas program, handicap renovations for the VFW post and local charities.

The group encourages pre-orders, so there will be no disappointments. Call Patt at 875-3187 or Sharron at 875-6702. Leave a message if no answer.