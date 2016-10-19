Home

Tufts-Rondon to host hunters’ pasty luncheon

Wed, 10/19/2016

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Crystal Falls Tufts-Rondon VFW Post 2891 will hold a special hunters’ pasty luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the upstairs VFW hall beginning.
    The sit-down luncheon is for dine-in or take out. The meal will include a regular pasty from Nylund’s, coleslaw, coffee and dessert.
    Cost will be a $5 donation. In addition, the group will sell frozen (unbaked) pasties for $3.
    The public, as well as hunters visiting the area, are invited to attend the event, the first of its kind at Tufts-Rondon.
    Organizers encourage pre-orders. Call Patt at 875-3187 or Sharron at 875-6702. Leave a message if no answer.
    Proceeds will be used for Honor Flights, Treats for Troops, children’s Christmas program, handicap renovations for the VFW post and local charities.

