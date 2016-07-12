Silent Sporters post schedule for upcoming winter

NORWAY— FLORENCE, Wis.—The Silent Sporters announce the upcoming schedule of events to take place beginning Dec. 10. For more information about the outdoor club or to get on the email list, contact one of the members listed below. All times are for the Central Time Zone.

Schedule dates are as follow:

Saturday, Dec. 10, Long Lake Hike or Snowshoe, leaving the Roadhouse Inn in Long Lake at noon. If anyone wishes to carpool, be ready to leave the Natural Resource Center in Florence at 11:30 a.m. Head west from Florence on Wisconsin Highway 70 for 20.7 miles. Turn south and go six miles on Highway 139 to the Roadhouse Inn. Contact Charlie at 906-265-2855.

Saturday, Dec. 17, Deer Marsh Trail Hike, 10 a.m., leaving the Township Hall in Crystal Falls at 10 a.m., bring a lunch, hiking into a cabin. Contact Sandy at 906-265-5695.

Saturday, Jan. 7, Ed’s Lake National Recreation Trail Snowshoe, meeting west of Cavour, Wis., at 12 p.m., meet at the intersection of Highways 8 and 139 near Cavour to travel to Ed’s Lake together. Contact Bob at 906-265-5902.

Saturday, Jan. 14, Afterglow Ski/Snowshoe, leaving Florence at 9 a.m., Iron Mountain folks, leave the junction of U.S. 2 and M-95 at 8:40 a.m., Crystal Falls skiers, leave the township hall at 8:40 a.m., meet at the Florence Natural Resource Center and Wild Rivers Interpretive Center at the corner of U.S. 2 and Highway 70 to carpool to Phelps, Wis., at 9 a.m., bring a lunch and $10 for the ski trails or $5 for the snowshoe trails. Contact Pat at 906-396-3656.

Saturday, Jan. 2, Noquemanon Trail Network Ski/Snowshoe, leave Sagola Mini Mart at 8:30 a.m., Dickinson County hikers leave the M-95 and U.S. 2 junction at 8 a.m. to drive to Sagola, Iron County hikers leave the township hall in Crystal Falls at 8:10 a.m., leaving the Sagola Mini Mart at 8:30 a.m. to travel to Marquette. Call or text Tim at 414-304-1660.

Saturday, Feb. 4, Chili Ski In,

