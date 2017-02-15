Reporter Outdoors Winter Photo Contest winners: week 4

Approximately 20 photos have been entered each week for the Reporter’s Outdoors Winter Photo Contest making the selection of winners quite challenge. There have been many admirable submissions showing the beauty of Iron County and surrounding areas. More winter on the horizon; keep getting outdoors and sending your photos.

Lake in the woods: Abby Miller of Iron River, taken Nov. 24, on the border of Iron and Gogebic counties.

Paint River: Mary Pinar of Trout Creek, taken Jan. 28, along Forest Highway 16.

A burst of sunshine: Bob McCarthy of Iron River, taken Feb. 9, from the shoreline of Sunset Lake.