Ottawa offers free animal tracking program

WATERSMEET—The Ottawa National Forest is offering a free program about animal tracking and wildlife of the northwoods at the Ottawa Visitor Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m.

Ottawa National Forest biological technician Scott Pearson will share information on identifying animal tracks and other fascinating facts about wildlife. This is a free event for all ages.

The Ottawa Visitor Center is open from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Can’t get in to a Forest Service office throughout the week or need to get a new firewood permit? Interagency passes and forest product permits will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.

The Bear’s Den sales outlet, located within the Visitor Center and operated by the Ottawa Interpretive Association, will also be open. The Bear’s Den offers many environmental books, Ottawa apparel, unique gifts and other nature-related items for purchase. Proceeds from these sales, after expenses, go back to the Ottawa National Forest in the form of grants for interpretive projects.

The Ottawa Visitor Center is located on the corner of U.S. 2 and Highway 45 in Watersmeet. For additional information, call the Visitor Center at 906-358-4724.