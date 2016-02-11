Ottawa National Forest will be conducting survey of forest visitors

IRONWOOD— The Ottawa National Forest will be conducting a year-long survey of forest visitors that began in October.

Ottawa National Forest staff will be in bright orange vests stationed at developed and dispersed recreation sites, as well as along Forest Service and county roads, surveying visitors who are leaving the Forest. Signs that read “Traffic Survey Ahead” will be posted along roads where a survey is being conducted.

Participation in the survey is voluntary and all information is kept confidential. Participants are not asked their name or any other personal identifiable information.

Questions visitors are asked include: where they recreated on the forest, how many people they traveled with, how long they were on the forest, what other recreation sites they visited while on the forest and how satisfied they were with the facilities and services provided.

Approximately one third of visitors surveyed will be asked to complete a confidential survey on recreation spending during their trip. The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete.

The survey provides national forest managers with an estimate of how many people actually recreate on federal lands and what activities they engage in while there. Other important information that forest and tourism planners need includes how satisfied people were with their visit, and the economic impact of your recreation visit on the local economy.

For more information, questions or comments about these surveys, please visit the Ottawa National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/ottawa or contact Lisa Klaus, public affairs officer, at 906-932-1330, ext. 328.