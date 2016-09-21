Opportunities for small game hunting abundant throughout Michigan this fall

LANSING— With seasons for several small game species set to begin later this week, the Department of Natural Resources offers a glimpse into some of the small game hunting opportunities Michigan has to offer.

A base license, which allows hunters to hunt small game, can be purchased online at E-License or anywhere licenses are sold.

Rabbits

Season: Cottontail rabbits and varying (or snowshoe) hare can be hunted from Sept. 15 to March 31, 2017, statewide. The daily bag limit is five in combination with a possession limit of 10.

Outlook: Cottontail populations are good throughout their range over much of the state. Concentrate on thick cover, such as briar patches and brush piles, often near agricultural fields. Snowshoe hare populations are down from historic levels. Look for early-successional forests (such as aspen stands) and low-lying conifer swamps with blow-downs and brush piles in the northern two-thirds of the state.

Squirrels

Season: Sept. 15 to March 1, 2017. The daily bag limit is five per day with 10 in possession.

Outlook: Both fox and gray squirrel populations are at moderate to high levels across much of the state. Areas that had good mast production last year are a good bet, as are wood lots adjoining corn fields.

Ruffed grouse

Season: Sept. 15-Nov. 14 and Dec. 1-Jan. 1, 2017, statewide. The bag limit is five per day/10 in possession in the northern two-thirds of the state (Zones 1 and 2), and three per day/six in possession in Zone 3 (southern Michigan).

Outlook:

