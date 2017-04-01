Ojibway Archers begin winter practice hours at clubhouse

IRON RIVER— The Ojibway Archers clubhouse will be open for all archers on Thursdays evenings from 5-8 p.m. this winter.

Everyone is welcome, from beginners to pros, at all skill levels.

Club officer Sheree Stebbins said, “We have archers shooting bare bows to bows with everything but the kitchen sink on them.”

The club has equipment available for children. Adults can try their hand at shooting using the club’s equipment before they decide whether or not to invest in their own.

First time visitors shoot for free. Annual membership is $20 for one adult, $35 per couple and $45 for three or more.

Shooting fees for Thursday night are $2 for children and $3 for adults.

The Ojibway Archers clubhouse is located 7.3 miles north of U.S. 2 on Gibbs City Road in the Camp Gibbs Recreation Area.

For more information, call Brad and Trudy Shelgren at 265-5697 or Greg and Sheree Stebbins at 265-3429.