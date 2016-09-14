NPPRC swap meet schedule set

INGALLS—The Northern Poultry, Pigeon and Rabbit Club (NPPRC) has announced its fall feather and fur swap season.

The spring swap schedule will begin on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Stephenson Marketing Coop in Stephenson. This is a new location.

The next swap will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Tractor Supply Co. in Marinette, Wis. The third swap will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Marinette Farm and Garden in Marinette, Wis. The last swap of the fall season will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Peshtigo Feed Mill in Peshtigo, Wis.

All the swaps will run from 8 a.m. to noon local time rain or shine. The public is invited and welcome. There is no admission fee for the buyers or sellers. Swap participants are reminded that they are responsible for complying with all state and local rules and regulations regarding transportation and sale of animals.

These swaps are a good opportunity for 4-H members and others looking for some good quality animals or birds. Many of the sellers offer hard to find pure breeds of rabbits, poultry and pigeons. Often there are exotic pheasants, small animals, pets and even livestock.

People are invited to buy, sell, or trade all types of birds, rabbits, small animals, pets, livestock and equipment. Participants must provide their own cages.

The NPPRC has members from all over the central U.P. and northeastern Wisconsin interested in poultry, pigeons and/or rabbits as a hobby. It holds monthly meetings and several social events throughout the year.

Those interested in joining the club or just wanting more information can call Joe or Sharon at 715-596-0284, Sandi at 715 735-7120, or Mary or Doug 906-753-4153.