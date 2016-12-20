Northwoods Geology Club to meet Jan. 25

FLORENCE, Wis.—The Northwoods Geology Club will next meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Florence Natural Resource Center, lower level.

There will be no meeting in December because of the holidays.

For the Jan. meeting, attendees are encouraged to bring one or more specimens from their collection to help enlighten other club members about those specimens.

Donations are always appreciated. Coffee and snacks will be available, and door prizes will be drawn for.