Home

Northwoods Geology Club to meet Jan. 25

Tue, 12/20/2016 - 12:28 Ironcounty1

FLORENCE, Wis.—The Northwoods Geology Club will next meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Florence Natural Resource Center, lower level.  
    There will be no meeting in December because of the holidays.
    For the Jan. meeting, attendees are encouraged to bring one or more specimens from their collection to help enlighten other club members about those specimens.  
    Donations are always appreciated. Coffee and snacks will be available, and door prizes will be drawn for.

Our Community

Area churches lift voices in the spirit of the Christmas season

On a cold winter’s night, Lakeland Baptist Church in Iron River remembered the warmth of the holiday season as area residents became witnesses to t

Christmas celebrations at the Windsor
St. Agnes choir to sing international carols
Christmas celebrations at the Windsor
Chamber collects books for WIC and FP schools

Useful Links