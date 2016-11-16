Michigan continues to battle chronic wasting disease, including ‘Keep the U.P. CWD free’

LANSING—The discovery of an eighth free-ranging Michigan white-tailed deer with chronic wasting disease this summer was a disappointment to Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife officials.

However, DNR deer and elk specialist Chad Stewart said there was a little bit of good news associated with that discovery.

“DNA testing showed that the latest infected deer was related to four of the other previously identified infected deer,” Stewart said. “So far, all eight have been related to each other somehow, most very closely.

“The overall numbers are still very low, so we’re optimistic we can have some success in keeping this disease confined to a relatively small geographic area.”

Michigan’s first brush with CWD – an always fatal neurological disorder that infects members of the deer family – occurred in 2008 when an infected 3-year-old doe was discovered in a captive deer facility in the southwestern Lower Peninsula.

That facility was depopulated and none of those deer tested positive for the disease.

A Core CWD Area is determined by plotting a 10-mile radius around the location where a deer positively confirmed with CWD has been found. In addition and at a minimum, any county with a boundary that is intersected by the Core CWD Area radius is included in a CWD Management Zone.

The CWD Management Zone includes