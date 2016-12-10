Michigan conservation officers share tips for safe bow hunting

CRYSTAL FALLS—Michigan’s bow hunting season opened Oct. 1, and DNR conservation officers are sharing tips for a safe hunting experience.

“Bow hunting is enjoyed by thousands of hunters every year in Michigan, and we want to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable hunting season,” said Sgt. Steve Orange, supervisor of the DNR’s hunter education program. “With the season upon us, every hunter should follow some common sense safety tips before heading to or being in the woods.”

Top safety tips for bow hunting include:

-Before going out, inspect equipment, including tree stand or other raised platform. If anything is worn, frayed, cracked or peeling, replace it or get it fixed. If using a compound bow or crossbow, make sure the cables and pulleys are in good working order.

-When sharpening broadheads, be careful and take your time.

-Practice tree-stand safety. The DNR recommends using a full-body safety harness to get into and out of a tree stand.

-If using a raised platform, always use a haul-line to raise and lower gear.

