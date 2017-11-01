Location changed for predator hunt headquarters

IRON RIVER—Due to unforeseen circumstances, this year’s Iron County Predator Hunt will be headquartered in new locations for registration and check-in.

The hunt will take place from Jan. 12-15.

A mandatory registration will be at Snipe Lake Pub in Iron River from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at which time participants will be presented with all rules concerning the hunt.

A dinner will be provided for all hunters, and all non-hunters are encouraged to join for the events and dinner to be offered at a minimal fee.

Hunting can begin at 7 that evening.

A $25 registration fee will be charged. For kids 16 and under. The entry fee is $10. Hunters can work as individuals or in two-man teams. “We encourage hunters to take a youth as part of their team,” said a spokesperson.

Cash prizes will be awarded. Winners are determined by a point system. Payouts will be given to the top five entries. Of the registration fees collected, 100 percent will be paid back as cash prizes. Predators which will be a part of this hunt include coyote, bobcat and fox.

In memory of Gary Sarafiny, the biggest coyote harvested will receive a custom knife.

Check-in will be at the Wooden Nickel in Iron River on Sunday, Jan. 15 by noon.

For past hunts headquartered at Camp Gibbs, the group appreciates the support from Greg and Sherry Stebbins and Jim Duda.

For more information on the Iron County Predator Hunt, contact Bobby Chmielewski 906-367-2517.