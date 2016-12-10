Home

Learn to grow shiitake mushrooms

Wed, 10/12/2016 - 09:41

BEECHWOOD—A workshop to learn how to grow shiitake mushrooms will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Beechwood Hall. This is a free hands-on workshop sponsored by the Iron-Baraga Conservation District.
    Forester Roger Jaworski will do the instructing at the workshop. The Conservation District will supply materials and the Beechwood Historical Society will supply the logs.
    Class size is limited to 20 students.
    Call 906-284-1501 to reserve a spot or send an email to beechwoodhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

