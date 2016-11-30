K-12 students reminded to enter turkey patch designs in annual MDNR contest

LANSING—The comeback of the wild turkey is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories. At one time in Michigan’s history, turkeys were very plentiful, although over time they vanished from every county in the state because of unregulated take and loss of habitat. Many efforts to re-establish the population were made from 1919 through late 1980s. Today, there are over 200,000 wild turkeys in Michigan, and they can be found in parts of every county in the Lower Peninsula as well as areas of the Upper Peninsula.

