It’s time for Tip-Up-Town of the U.P. in Channing

CHANNING—The Sagola Township Sportsmen’s Club will host the 43rd annual Tip-Up-Town of the U.P. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the clubhouse in Channing.

The fishing contest will take place on Sawyer Lake with registration beginning at 7 a.m. Ice fishing contest will run until 4:30 p.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded in kids and adult divisions.

During the event, there will be food and drinks available and raffles at the clubhouse.

Entertainment will take place from 4-8:30 p.m.

Buttons for the event are $5 each and kids under 12 are free except for the fishing contest.

For updates and more information, go to www.stsportsmen.com